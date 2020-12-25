Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $503,000 Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,999,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 544,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.