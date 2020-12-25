Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $708,390.00. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $50,680,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,309,225 shares of company stock valued at $308,610,083 over the last ninety days.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

