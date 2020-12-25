Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,222,550. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

