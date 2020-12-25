Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Epizyme stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP raised its holdings in Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 523,203 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.