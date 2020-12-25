Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VBTX. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Veritex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

