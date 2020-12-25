QANplatform (QARK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $723.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $550,113.59 and $723.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One QANplatform token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00133032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00667985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00162002 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00355227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00061633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00096701 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

