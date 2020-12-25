Qitmeer Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $721,918.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00132524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00667611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00161384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00357528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00096978 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,730,510 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

