QuadrantProtocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $36,030.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00135787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00685173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00150869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00098602 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

