QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.31 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00327147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,396,933,436 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

