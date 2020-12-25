Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Up 1.6%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 2,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QBCRF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quebecor from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

