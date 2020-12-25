QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72.

About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

