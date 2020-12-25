Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.
Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.
