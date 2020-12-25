Ragnarok Market Capitalization Reaches $11,945.27 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 218.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $11,945.27 and $174.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 61% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00135787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00685173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00150869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00098602 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.