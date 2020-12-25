Rapidz Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 190.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $15,235.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00137068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00689329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00180909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00372690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00099004 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.