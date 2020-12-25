Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RTLR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 54.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

