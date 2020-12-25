RealChain (RCT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. RealChain has a total market cap of $120,333.43 and approximately $5,145.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00318253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

