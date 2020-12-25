Realio Network Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Realio Network has a market cap of $5.79 million and $543,806.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00132969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00665919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00161926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00358341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

