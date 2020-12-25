Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 73,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 174,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

