Redd Reaches One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,453.97 or 0.99838439 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016117 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00058174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

