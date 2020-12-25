Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Trading Down 0.6%

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 8,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

About Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

