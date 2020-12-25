Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

