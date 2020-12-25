Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Domo (DOMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

12/17/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

12/4/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Domo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Get Domo Inc alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,497,765.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domo by 1,341.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 501.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.