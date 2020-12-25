Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

