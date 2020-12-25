Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Up 5.3%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.50. 1,463,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,534,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

