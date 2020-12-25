Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Up 5.3%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.50. 1,463,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,534,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
A number of brokerages have commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
