resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.91

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 106602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in resTORbio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in resTORbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in resTORbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

