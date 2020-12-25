Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $43.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.
RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.
In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,206 shares of company stock worth $5,841,468.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 111,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,784. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
