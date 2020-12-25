ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 20.8%

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) were up 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 4,652,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 831,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

