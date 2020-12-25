Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 17,100 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $393,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,180.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $275,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

