Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,814 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Rite Aid worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 23,943.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

