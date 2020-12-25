RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.00

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.00 and traded as high as $180.54. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £145.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.13.

In other news, insider Paul Dean purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

