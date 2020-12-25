RMPL (RMPL) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $526,325.68 and approximately $42,869.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00137431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00692585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00181388 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00370794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00100496 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,176,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,436 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.