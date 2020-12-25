ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $111,165.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00341003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,294,997 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

