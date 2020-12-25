Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,574 ($72.82) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,779.77.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

