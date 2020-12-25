Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 247 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

Several research firms recently commented on RMG. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 335.10 ($4.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,486. Royal Mail plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 306.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

