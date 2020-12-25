SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Trading 2.9% Higher

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Danske downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

