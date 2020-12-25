San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 121,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 95,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 311,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

