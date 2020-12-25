SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 88,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 84,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

