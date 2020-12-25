Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €45.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.63.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

