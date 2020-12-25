Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 864,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,347,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 193.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

