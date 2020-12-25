Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 864,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,347,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
