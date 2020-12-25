Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 321.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

