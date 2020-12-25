Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.91.

MA stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

