Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $256.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

