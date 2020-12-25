Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,543 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.26% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth $8,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the third quarter worth $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

IPOC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

