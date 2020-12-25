Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,779,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 851,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.