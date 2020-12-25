Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,240 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock worth $2,223,862,582. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.