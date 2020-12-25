Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 12,090.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $114,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,225.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,039.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $992.48. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,009.02, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

