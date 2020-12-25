Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,776 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,776 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

