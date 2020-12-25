Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Sells $33,530.85 in Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oivind Lorentzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $133,583.25.

On Friday, December 11th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54.

Seacor stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.01. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter worth $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

