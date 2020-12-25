Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) vs. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and KNOT Offshore Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and KNOT Offshore Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.72 $58.00 million N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77%

Risk & Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

