Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Square, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Square in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $228.28 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $243.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.19 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

